Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Altabancorp stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.