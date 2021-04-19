Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Altabancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.