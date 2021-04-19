AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sells $430,883.96 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMC opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

