AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,172,784 shares of company stock worth $590,024,146 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

