Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 790,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,024. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

