American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

NYSE:AEO opened at $34.48 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,527,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

