American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Express by 10.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in American Express by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 350,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

