American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $248.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average of $228.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

