American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

