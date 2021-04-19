American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.
AMT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.
Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
