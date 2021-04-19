AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 446 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $17.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $461.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.92 and a 200-day moving average of $429.40. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

