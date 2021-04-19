AMI Asset Management Corp Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,072. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.