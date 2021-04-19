AMI Asset Management Corp Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

MCD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,053. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

