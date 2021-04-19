AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 11,939 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares during the period.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.52. 3,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,032. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

