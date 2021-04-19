AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 23,377 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,377 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $42,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.40. 10,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

