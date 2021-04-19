Amkor Technology (AMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

