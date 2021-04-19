Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 155,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

