Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 31.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 133,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $132.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

