Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,888 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 13,292.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $204,761,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $341.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $128.92 and a one year high of $348.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

