Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $228.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 140,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,763 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

