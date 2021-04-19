Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $801.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.50 million and the highest is $808.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $781.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.02. 275,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.