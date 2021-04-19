Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $32.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.99 million to $33.90 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $19.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $142.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.94 million to $148.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $166.25 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $168.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.02. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

