Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,250,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.