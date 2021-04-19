Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

NKTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,008,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,281. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,250,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

