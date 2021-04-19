Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

CNMD opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. CONMED has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,255.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

