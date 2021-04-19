Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.38 Million

Brokerages predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce sales of $361.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.85 million. ICF International reported sales of $358.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million.

Several research firms have commented on ICFI. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,494 shares of company stock valued at $928,027. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.