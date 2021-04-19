Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $492.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.09 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.63 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

