Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $2.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.39. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,516,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.74. 606,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,200. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

