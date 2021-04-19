Analysts Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

