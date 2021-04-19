Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Progressive Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR opened at $98.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

