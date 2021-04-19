Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price at $24.88

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $311,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $18.24 on Friday. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.