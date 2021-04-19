Analysts Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price at $326.78

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.78.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $168.34 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

