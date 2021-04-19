Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $384.17

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.17.
Several equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $693.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.07. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5,780.17 and a beta of 1.59.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
