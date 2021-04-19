Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $384.17

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 26.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $693.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.07. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5,780.17 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

