Analysts Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NLS traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Nautilus has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $496.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 358,593 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $5,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Nautilus by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 139,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

