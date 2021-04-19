Analysts Set Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT at $142.60

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $140.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.77.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

