Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$68.07

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$60.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.68 and a 1 year high of C$65.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.51.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

