Analysts Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) PT at $95.00

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Toro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $112.95. 32,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

