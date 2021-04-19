Analysts Set Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) PT at $21.83

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 22,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,427. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.