Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 55.8% in March

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $826.37 million, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

