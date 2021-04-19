Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $169,300.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.68 and a beta of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Angi’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

