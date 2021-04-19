Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of -184.16, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

