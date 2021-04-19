Anpario (LON:ANP) Hits New 52-Week High at $630.00

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 46035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £145.88 million and a P/E ratio of 30.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 589.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 505.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total value of £725,000 ($947,217.14). Also, insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $75,350,000.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

