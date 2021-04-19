Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Antares Pharma worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.01 on Monday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $674.33 million, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

