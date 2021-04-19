APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.26. 75,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,705,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

