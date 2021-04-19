Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $163,611,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

