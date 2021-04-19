Aphria (APHA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Aphria (TSE: APHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.00.

4/13/2021 – Aphria had its price target lowered by analysts at Standpoint Research from C$22.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Aphria was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Aphria had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Aphria had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$22.00.

Shares of APHA traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.93. 1,317,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,398. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$40.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.