Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Update

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 92,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $332,964 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $5.63 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

