Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

