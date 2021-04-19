ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in March

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,010,600 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,246,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 426.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of AETUF opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

