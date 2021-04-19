Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

