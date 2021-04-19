Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,527,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

