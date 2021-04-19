ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARYA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $5,425,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

